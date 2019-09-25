Joint Base Langley-Eustis observed POW/MIA Recognition Day with a 24-hour remembrance run September 19-20.
Over the course of two days, service members and the community gathered to pay their respects to the nearly 82,000 warfighting Americans still missing.
Special guest speaker, retired U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Brazelton, shared his story of flying 111 combat missions before becoming a prisoner of war during the Vietnam War for 2,402 days.
The POW/MIA flag was carried by service members and civilians during the run which ended at Langley’s POW/MIA Memorial Park for the closing ceremony with the raising of the POW/MIA flag.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.