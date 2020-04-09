JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va.
In accordance with Department of Defense guidance released on April 5, 2020, to the extent practical, all individuals on Langley Air Force Base and Fort Eustis are required to wear cloth face coverings when they cannot maintain six feet of social distance or are in public areas or work centers effective immediately.
This directive applies to all military personnel, DoD civilian employees, family members, DoD contractors and all other individuals on DoD property, installations, and facilities.
Mandatory wear locations include Commissaries, Exchanges, medical facilities, Child Development Centers, lodging, dining facilities, any customer service areas with one-on-one interaction or anywhere with a line waiting for service. This does not include at private residences on-base. More installation specific guidance will be released in the coming days.
“The Secretary of Defense recently ordered the wearing of masks, in accordance with CDC guidance, to help slow the spread of COVID-19 to our warfighters, their dependents and our communities,” said Col. Clint Ross, Joint Base Langley-Eustis installation commander. “As we strive to find a new normal, this is just another preventative measure we’re taking across JBLE to combat this invisible enemy. There are numerous mission partners here at JBLE and each commander can determine additional wear guidance of personal protective equipment based on mission requirements for their unit. This isn’t business as usual, but business as required.”
For uniformed personnel, face coverings must adhere to the five elements of military professional standards: neatness, cleanliness, safety, uniformity and military image. They should be conservative, professional and keeping with dignity and respect. Local commanders can approve exceptions to this requirement, as needed.
Personnel entering the installation may be asked to show or remove masks prior to gaining access. Masks can be furnished from household items or common materials, and must be in good taste.
Medical personal protective equipment such as surgical masks or N95 respirators should be reserved for healthcare personnel. Cloth face coverings should not be used as a substitute for social distancing.
Please reference the CDC guidelines below on how to make a mask and what household materials to use.
- fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face
- be secured with ties or ear loops
- include multiple layers of fabric
- allow for breathing without restriction
- be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape
- should not be placed on young children under age 2, anyone who is unable to remove the mask without assistance
- when changing masks, do not touch your eyes, nose, and mouth. Wash your hands immediately after.
We encourage Team JBLE members with questions regarding these changes to contact their chain of command to receive more information.
For additional questions, contact Joint Base Langley-Eustis Public Affairs at (757) 764-5701/ (757)-878-4920, or by email 633ABW.PA.Media@us.af.mil.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.