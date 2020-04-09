U.S. Navy Gunner’s Mate Seaman Recruit Beverly Jordan, from Los Angeles, and Ship’s Servicemen 2nd Class Naomi Dunkley, from Saint Elizabeth, Jamaica, cut paracord to create straps for cloth masks aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Kidd (DDG 100). In accordance with new directives, Sailors will wear masks when social distancing may not be possible to help mitigate the spread and prevent COVID-19. Kidd is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific.