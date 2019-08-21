JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va.
The U.S. Air Force partnered with the Occupational Safety Health Administration during Safe + Sound Week 2019 from Aug. 12 to 18 and encouraged units to participate in the “Take 3 in 30 Challenge.”
The 633rd Air Base Wing Safety Office was the first to complete the challenge and was virtually coined by OSHA and the U.S. Air Force for its initiative in making the workplace safer.
Safe + Sound week is a nationwide event to raise awareness about workplace safety.
“Safety is very important in the military as members are tasked with many different jobs,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Richard Ziff, 633rd ABW SE occupational safety flight chief. “It doesn't end with just their primary duty. So to add a safety mindset when accomplishing their day-to-day operations is vital and necessary.”
As part of the challenge, units completed three office-developed actions in 30 days to advance the safety and health in their work centers.
“Safety focus at work ensures the preservation of our warfighting capabilities by ensuring that personnel are available and healthy,” said Mark White, 633rd ABW SE occupational safety manager. “Generally speaking, we spend a great deal of our lives at work. With that being said, that increases the possibility that if mishaps occur, they will occur at work.”
The 633rd ABW SE office made a safety video about personal protective equipment, sent various safety posters to unit safety representatives to share in their work centers and set up a booth at a back-to-school event to hand out “safety swag”.
“It makes me proud to be part of a fantastic safety office,” Ziff said.
The second step to the event was sharing the unit’s commitment to safety whether it be through social media or posters around the workplace.
“Although Safe + Sound is normally held during August, safety should be highlighted year-round,” White said. “This can be done through safety meetings and training sessions. During the past year, we have started to use video, milSuite, and YouTube to get the safety message out.”
According to White, being the first to complete the challenge shows the dedication Team JBLE has to have a great safety program.
For more questions on safety in the workplace, please call the Safety Office on Langley at 757-764-5057 or Fort Eustis at 757-501-8230.
