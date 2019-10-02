Joint Base Langley-Eustis will celebrate National Fire Prevention week starting Oct. 6, with a number of events held around the post.
National Fire Prevention Week has been a stapled tradition used to educate communities on the importance of fire and life safety. “Not Every Hero Wears a Cape. Plan and Practice your Escape,” is the theme for 2019’s Fire Prevention Week. This year’s campaign places emphasis on everyday people who strive to motivate their community to implement and maintain fire escape plans in their homes.
Fort Eustis Fire and Emergency Services Flight is committed to providing the fire education needed for heroes to emerge on the installation. Heroes not only save people from fires, but also prevent fires from occurring.
With the 2019 Fire Prevention Week’s theme placing emphasis on planning escape routes within the home, Fort Eustis firefighters will use the acronym E.D.I.T.H. (exit drills in the home).
The acronym was introduced in 1994, and is used to educate families on the importance of having an evacuation plan. Additionally, it’s important to check smoke detectors semi-annually, practice safe habits to minimize possible causes of fire, and know where the most accessible exits are located in your home in the event of a fire. The evacuation plan will aid your escape efforts if a fire were to occur.
Here are a few tips for practicing E.D.I.T.H:
- Stay low to the ground or crawl to avoid smoke
- Exit the door
- Have a meeting place outside
- Once you’re out, stay out!
The Fort Eustis Fire Department will also host Fire Prevention Week educational activities throughout the week to include:
- Oct. 7 - 11 Installation housing door-to-door safety campaign 4-6 p.m.
- Oct. 8 - Visit Child Development Center (Bldg. 926) 9:30 a.m.
- Oct. 9 - Courtesy blood pressure checks (Bldg. 1382 Commissary) 11 a.m.
- Oct. 10 - Visit CDC (Bldg. 1140) 9:30 a.m.
- Oct. 11 - Courtesy blood pressure checks (Bldg. 1382 Commissary) 11 a.m.
- Oct. 12 - Fire department open house (Bldg. 648 Fire Department) 10 a.m. to noon
For additional information contact Fort Eustis Fire and Emergency Services at (757) 878-4281 Ext. 354 or 321.
