U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 597th Transportation Brigade collect and count donated toys during the Toys for Tots event at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Dec. 11. The 597th Trans. Bde. donated a total of 537 toys to the 2019 campaign.
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 597th Transportation Brigade prepare to ruck march their donated toys to the USO at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Dec. 11. Toys for Tots is a U.S. Marine Corps Reserve tradition that began in 1947 by Maj. Bill Hendricks and his wife to support children in need.
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 597th Transportation Brigade ruck march toys to the USO during the Toys for Tots campaign at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Dec. 11. The Fort Eustis community donated more than 10,000 toys during the 2019 Toys for Tots campaign.
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 597th Transportation Brigade pile bags of toys in front of the USO during the Toys for Toys campaign at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Dec. 11. The Soldiers of the 597th Trans. Bde. gave 537 toys to the 2019 Toys for Tots campaign.
U.S. Army Col. Jenn Walkawicz, 733rd Mission Support Group commander, gives a streamer to Soldiers assigned to Charlie Company, 222nd Aviation Battalion, 1st Avn. Regiment, 128th Avn. Brigade, for donating the most toys during the Toys for Tots campaign at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Dec. 13. More than 2,000 Soldiers participated in the installation holiday 5K.
U.S. Army Col. Jenn Walkawicz, 733rd Mission Support Group commander, cheers on Soldiers as they finish the holiday 5K at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Dec. 13. Walkawicz announced that Charlie Company, 222nd Aviation Battalion, 1st Avn. Regiment 128th Avn. Brigade, donated 3,533 toys to the 2019 Toys for Tots campaign before the 5K.
U.S. Army Soldiers run during the holiday 5K at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Dec. 13. The holiday run marked the end of the Toys for Tots campaign, which is a U.S. Marine Corps Reserves program to support children in need.
Senior Airman Derek Seifert
Senior Airman Derek Seifert
Senior Airman Derek Seifert
Senior Airman Derek Seifert
Senior Airman Derek Seifert
Senior Airman Derek Seifert
