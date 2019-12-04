JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va.

The Langley Chiefs Group presented promotion line numbers to U.S. Air Force senior master sergeants at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Nov. 22, 2019.

Across the Air Force, 530 senior master sergeants were selected for promotion to chief master sergeant out of 2,529.

The following senior master sergeants at JBLE were selected for promotion and will be promoted beginning Jan. 1, 2020, in accordance with their promotion line number:

Senior Master Sgt. William Armstrong

Senior Master Sgt. Kerry Hall

Senior Master Sgt. Eloris Jordan

Senior Master Sgt. Lagueux Jason

Senior Master Sgt. Allen Lewis

Senior Master Sgt. Felicia Williams

Senior Master Sgt. Daryll Villiard

Senior Master Sgt. Raul Salinas

Senior Master Sgt. Christopher Lopez

Senior Master Sgt. Joe Salazar

Senior Master Sgt. Joshua Dallas

Senior Master Sgt. Trenekia Johnson

Senior Master Sgt. Arwin Sarinas

Senior Master Sgt. Joseph Rust

Senior Master Sgt. Neel Rodgers

Senior Master Sgt. Terrance Kaup

Senior Master Sgt. Timothy Pitt

Senior Master Sgt. Donald Price

Senior Master Sgt. Eric Simon

Senior Master Sgt. Colleen Jones

Senior Master Sgt. Candace Fletcher

Senior Master Sgt. Travis Weeks

Senior Master Sgt. Jeremy Murphy

