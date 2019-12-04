JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va.
The Langley Chiefs Group presented promotion line numbers to U.S. Air Force senior master sergeants at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Nov. 22, 2019.
Across the Air Force, 530 senior master sergeants were selected for promotion to chief master sergeant out of 2,529.
The following senior master sergeants at JBLE were selected for promotion and will be promoted beginning Jan. 1, 2020, in accordance with their promotion line number:
Senior Master Sgt. William Armstrong
Senior Master Sgt. Kerry Hall
Senior Master Sgt. Eloris Jordan
Senior Master Sgt. Lagueux Jason
Senior Master Sgt. Allen Lewis
Senior Master Sgt. Felicia Williams
Senior Master Sgt. Daryll Villiard
Senior Master Sgt. Raul Salinas
Senior Master Sgt. Christopher Lopez
Senior Master Sgt. Joe Salazar
Senior Master Sgt. Joshua Dallas
Senior Master Sgt. Trenekia Johnson
Senior Master Sgt. Arwin Sarinas
Senior Master Sgt. Joseph Rust
Senior Master Sgt. Neel Rodgers
Senior Master Sgt. Terrance Kaup
Senior Master Sgt. Timothy Pitt
Senior Master Sgt. Donald Price
Senior Master Sgt. Eric Simon
Senior Master Sgt. Colleen Jones
Senior Master Sgt. Candace Fletcher
Senior Master Sgt. Travis Weeks
Senior Master Sgt. Jeremy Murphy
