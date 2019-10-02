U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Greg Peterson, 633rd Air Base Wing command chief, and Col. Clinton Ross, 633rd ABW commander, welcomes and thanks the crowd for attending the Military Appreciation Night at Larry King Law's Langley Speedway, Hampton, Va., Sept. 28, 2019. More than 5,000 people filled the stands to watch drivers compete in seven races throughout the night.
