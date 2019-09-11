If you are looking to file a claim, here are some of the Air Force requirements when doing so.
In order to file a claim, you will need a copy of PCS Orders to JBLE, Housing Assignment Document if applicable (available at the housing office), a list of all the lost/damaged items, photos and other substantiation (e.g. repair estimates, receipts, etc.), Power of Attorney if filing on behalf of a proper claimant; employment verification (for Air Force civilian employees), and TDY Orders if TDY to Langley AFB.
Make sure you are the proper claimant which includes active duty Air Force personnel, Air Force Reserve Command, Air National guard personnel on Title 10 orders, and civilian employees whom the Air Force pays with appropriated funds.
Make sure that you file a private insurance claim through your private insurer for your lost or damaged property because your legal claim through the Air Force will only cover cost for lost or damaged property not covered by your private insurer.
Your claim must include tangible property such as cars, furniture, clothing etc. Loss or damage involving real property such as property (land), or intangible property like bank statements or stock certificates are not covered.
Only loss or damage that occurs at a place and time connected with the claimant’s service is reimbursable. Authorized places for military personnel may include government owned or leased housing, TDY quarters, privately owned vehicles parked at an authorized place, and duty locations where personal property is located because of official duties. Personal property in storage at government expense in an area damaged by natural disaster may also be claimed. Authorized times may include service connection not only when the member is performing official duties, but also whenever the claimant or family members living with the claimant possess property while participating in activities or using facilities open to them only by virtue of the claimant’s status as a military member.
Make sure to file your claim within two years after the loss or damage date or when you discovered the loss or damage to receive reimbursement.
For Air Force military and civilian personnel filing a claim, the 633rd Air Base Wing Judge Advocates will be available at the Langley AFB Airman and Family Readiness Center, Bldg. 15, from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m., September 11 and 12. You may also file your claim directly through the Air Force Claims Service Center – procedures for doing so are available at https://claims.jag.af.mil.
For Army military and civilian personnel, please contact the Army Center for Personnel Claims Support at usarmy.knox.hqda-otjag.mbx.cpcs@mail.mil or 502-626-3000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.