Royal Canadian Air Force Major-General Derek Joyce, Continental North American Aerospace Defense Command Region deputy commander, tours the F-22 Raptor at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Nov. 18, 2019. While touring the F-22, Joyce familiarized himself with the mission and capabilities of the aircraft as well as its weaponry.
