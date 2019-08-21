A member of the Langley Honor Guard educates members of the Civil Air Patrol on how to properly fold the U.S. Flag at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, July 17. Members of CAP from all over the U.S. were taught different procedures from the Honor Guard including presenting the U.S. flag at ceremonies, folding the U.S. Flag at a memorial service or properly placing a wreath during a ceremony.
Members of the Civil Air Patrol fold the U.S. Flag at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, July 17. Cadets and senior members of CAP gathered at Joint Base Langley-Eustis for the 2019 Mid-Atlantic Honor Guard Academy which has been held in various locations every year since its inception in 2003.
Members of the Civil Air Patrol fold the U.S. Flag at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, July 17. CAP has 52 wings which includes every state plus the National-Capitol Wing of Washington, D.C., and the Puerto Rico Wing.
A member of the Langley Honor Guard educates members of the Civil Air Patrol on how to properly fold the U.S. flag at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, July 17. JBLE hosting the Mid Atlantic Honor Guard Academy allowed cadets from every region in CAP to work with official United States Air Force Honor Guard members.
Members of the Civil Air Patrol fold the U.S. Flag at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, July 17. CAP cadets who graduate from the Mid-Atlantic Honor Guard Academy have earned the right to wear the Honor Guard Academy patch on their Airman’s Battle Dress Uniform, and also a National Cadet Special Activities ribbon on their Blues Uniform.
Members of the Langley Honor Guard educate members of the Civil Air Patrol on how to properly fold the U.S. Flag at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, July 17. The Puerto Rico Wing, the National-Capitol Wing and 30 other state-based wings of CAP have cadets attending the week-long Mid-Atlantic Honor Guard Academy.
A member of the Langley Honor Guard educates members of the Civil Air Patrol on how to properly fold the U.S. Flag at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, July 17. Members of CAP from all over the U.S. were taught different procedures from the Honor Guard including presenting the U.S. flag at ceremonies, folding the U.S. Flag at a memorial service or properly placing a wreath during a ceremony.
Airman 1st Class Marcus M. Bullock
Members of the Civil Air Patrol fold the U.S. Flag at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, July 17. Cadets and senior members of CAP gathered at Joint Base Langley-Eustis for the 2019 Mid-Atlantic Honor Guard Academy which has been held in various locations every year since its inception in 2003.
Airman 1st Class Marcus M. Bullock
Members of the Civil Air Patrol fold the U.S. Flag at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, July 17. CAP has 52 wings which includes every state plus the National-Capitol Wing of Washington, D.C., and the Puerto Rico Wing.
Airman 1st Class Marcus M. Bullock
A member of the Langley Honor Guard educates members of the Civil Air Patrol on how to properly fold the U.S. flag at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, July 17. JBLE hosting the Mid Atlantic Honor Guard Academy allowed cadets from every region in CAP to work with official United States Air Force Honor Guard members.
Airman 1st Class Marcus M. Bullock
Members of the Civil Air Patrol fold the U.S. Flag at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, July 17. CAP cadets who graduate from the Mid-Atlantic Honor Guard Academy have earned the right to wear the Honor Guard Academy patch on their Airman’s Battle Dress Uniform, and also a National Cadet Special Activities ribbon on their Blues Uniform.
Airman 1st Class Marcus M. Bullock
Members of the Langley Honor Guard educate members of the Civil Air Patrol on how to properly fold the U.S. Flag at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, July 17. The Puerto Rico Wing, the National-Capitol Wing and 30 other state-based wings of CAP have cadets attending the week-long Mid-Atlantic Honor Guard Academy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.