To encourage Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, personnel to recognize possible safety hazards that may affect them, the 633rd Air Base Wing Safety office has the following tips to keep their families safe and accountable this holiday season. For more information on holiday safety, call the 633rd ABW Safety office at (757) 764-5057 or (757) 501-8224; or visit U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission website at www.cpsc.gov.