JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va.
After returning to Joint Base Langley-Eustis Airmen should file vouchers in accordance with the Limited Evacuation Order, effective Sept 4, and the Limited Evacuation Order Termination allowing evacuation allowances through Sunday, Sep 8.
Eligibility to file vouchers is defined as all military, DoD/NAF Civilians, and dependents of AF military and DoD/NAF Civilians who were ordered to evacuate by the 633rd ABW Commander, are entitled to reimbursement for actual travel performed.
Upon return, final settlement vouchers must be filed within five duty days of return with the 633d Comptroller Squadron. Members of the Army, Navy, USMC or Coast Guard, must file their final settlement voucher through your respective service branch finance office.
Mass voucher processing will be at the Langley AFB Airman and Family Readiness Center on Sept. 11 and 12, 2019 in building 15 from 7:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.
Make sure you keep all of your applicable lodging receipts and a copy of cash advance vouchers if applicable. DTS will be down for system maintenance on Sept. 12. Sept. 11 will target single members, specifically those who need assistance in navigating DTS to complete their voucher. Sept. 12 will target members with dependents, as their vouchers are more complex and processed outside of DTS. Additionally, any member who received a cash advance can come on either day.
All organizations are required to submit a Certified Roster of those members/employees, to include any local eligible dependents, who were authorized to evacuate by 4:00 p.m., Sept. 10. The Certified Rosters must identify each eligible individual who evacuated. Without submission of a certified roster, members will not be able to file their respective vouchers. Members will be required to provide a current 1172-2 for validation of dependents that evacuated.
If members are unable to attend the mass evacuation voucher filing station, the 633d CPTS will accept walk-ins during normal finance office duty hours, Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., beginning Sept. 16.
