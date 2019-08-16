U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo.
Air Force Academy officials recently announced the results of the institution’s academic accreditation from the Higher Learning Commission.
The final report from the HLC found the university met all of the criteria for accreditation and federal compliance requirements without comments, reaffirming its accredited status until the 2028-2029 academic year.
“This is the best possible outcome for an academic institution and is exactly what we wanted out of this review,” said Lt. Gen. Jay Silveria, Air Force Academy superintendent. “This is the result of great work and strong partnerships over the years leading into this evaluation.”
According to Col. Daniel Uribe, the Foreign Languages department head and lead for the Academy’s accreditation effort, the accreditation process is intended to address four main areas: verify that the institution meets higher education standards; promote institutional self-knowledge and continual advancement in the quality of higher education; provide assurance to the public regarding the quality of higher education; and build and maintain confidence in higher education across the nation.
Traditionally, there are three different paths an academic institution can follow for accreditation or affirmation of accredited status. The Academy chose what’s known as the Open Pathway, which requires an on-site visit by the HLC every 10 years.
Uribe noted that only institutions that meet all standards without comment during the evaluation may choose the Open Pathway route.
The Academy also received multiple accolades about the quality of the institution from the Peer Review Team during the visit and in the final report.
“I was fortunate to lead a team of professionals from across the institution to include the Dean of Faculty, Athletic Department, Cadet Wing and Headquarters, in preparing for this important event,” Uribe said. “Their hard work clearly paid off with the results we received.”
Silveria echoed Uribe’s sentiment, but extended distinct praise to the efforts from those within the Dean of Faculty.
“While this accreditation represents the work of the entire institution, it is clear the faculty played the largest role in achieving this outcome,” he said. “I am exceptionally proud of our faculty for this work and what they do every day.”
