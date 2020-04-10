JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, Texas (AFNS
The Air Force is postponing promotion boards for the CY20B Colonel Biomedical Sciences Corps and Chaplain; CY20C Lieutenant Colonel Chaplain and Nurse Corps; and CY20B Chaplain Central Selection Boards, originally scheduled to convene June 8. The boards are now tentatively scheduled to convene on June 29.
Previously, the Air Force announced the Master Sergeant (20E7) promotion board, originally scheduled to convene March 23, will now begin June 1.
These boards were postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus disease 2019 Department of Defense travel restrictions.
“These prudent adjustments will help protect the health and safety of our force while maintaining career development opportunities for our Airmen,” said Maj. Gen. Andrew J. Toth, Air Force’s Personnel Center commander. “This is a rapidly-changing situation and we continue working closely with Headquarters Air Force to make timely decisions and inform our Airmen.”
AFPC will continue to closely monitor the COVID-19 situation and potential impacts on the tentative convening dates of all future boards. The CY20B Lieutenant Colonel Line of the Air Force promotion board remains scheduled to convene May 4 and appropriate mitigation measures are in place for the health and safety of the board members.
Board details and convening notices can be found on the myPers Air Force Active Duty Officer Promotions page here. For more information about promotion boards, visit https://www.afpc.af.mil/Promotion/.
