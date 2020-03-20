WASHINGTON (AFNS)
In an effort to minimize the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 and to prioritize the health and safety of Department of the Air Force personnel, the following modifications have been made:
March 16, 2020
Since March 13th, the following bases are monitoring the following based on positive COVID-19 cases.
Travis Air Force Base, California is currently monitoring two positive cases of COVID-19 – one for an active-duty Airman, and one for a dependent of a service member.
Moody Air Force Base, Georgia has an active-duty member undergoing evaluation and treatment following a presumptive positive COVID-19 test.
Maxwell-Gunter Air Force Base, Alabama has a civilian employee who undergoing evaluation and treatment following a confirmed result for COVID-19.
In an effort to minimize the spread of Coronavirus Disease 2019 and to prioritize the health and safety of Department of the Air Force personnel, the following modifications have been made:
Department of Air Force personnel who work on the Pentagon Reservation have been authorized to telework when the mission allows in order to disperse the workforce during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. The Department of the Air Force will continue to do our part to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 as we protect the health of our personnel while ensuring complete readiness to defend our nation.
Headquarters Air Mobility Command to adjust operations to address COVID-19 concerns - https://www.amc.af.mil/News/Article-Display/Article/2113368/headquarters-amc-adjusts-operations-to-address-covid-19-concerns/
Based on the March 13th Department of Defense Guidance Memo, Air University has asked all students attending Squadron Officer School and Senior Non-Commissions Officer Academy to return to their home stations.
For additional Air Force related information concerning the new coronavirus please reference the following website: https://www.af.mil/News/Coronavirus-Disease-2019/
March 15, 2020
On March 14, 2020, the White House announced that Proclamation 9993 (Suspension of Entry as Immigrants and Nonimmigrants of Certain Additional Persons Who Pose a Risk of Transmitting 2019 Novel Coronavirus) will now include the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of March 13, 2020, the World Health Organization reported that the United Kingdom had 594 cases of COVID-19, five times more cases than there were 7 days prior.
The presidential proclamations regarding novel coronavirus restrict certain travel and entry to and from China, Iran, South Korea, United Kingdom, Ireland, and the European Schengen area.
According to the White House, an effective date, to begin implementation of certain travel restrictions, limitations, and exceptions, for the United Kingdom and Ireland is March 16, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The CDC has raised England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, and Republic of Ireland (Ireland) to Level 3. More info here: https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel/notices/warning/coronavirus-united-kingdom-ireland.
The travel restrictions that apply to CDC Travel Health Notices Level 3 (COVID-19) designated locations from the SecDef memorandum dated 11 March 2020, Travel Restrictions for DoD Components in Response to Coronavirus Disease 2019 now apply to England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, and Republic of Ireland (Ireland). More personnel travel guidance along with FAQ will be released as they become available. For further questions please contact your chain of command or local Military Personnel Flight. In addition, the Total Force Service Center can be reached at 800-525-0102. A TFSC technician is available 24/7 to take your call.
For additional Air Force related information concerning the new coronavirus please reference the following website: https://www.af.mil/News/Coronavirus-Disease-2019/
March 13, 2020
In an effort to minimize the spread of Coronavirus Disease 2019 and to prioritize the health and safety of Department of the Air Force personnel, the following modifications have been made:
• The Air Force finalized their guidance for personnel movements based off of Secretary Esper’s guidance dated March 11. You can find more information here: https://www.afpc.af.mil/News/Article-Display/Article/2111282/dod-directs-stop-movement-in-response-to-covid-19/
• Department of the Air Force is suspending all outreach activities and support to community events through May 15. This includes, but is not limited to, on-base and civilian sponsored air shows, band performances and community engagements and meetings. This decision does not preclude our leaders from meeting or coordinating with local and community officials.
• The United States Air Force Academy made the decision to begin orderly dismissal of a large segment of their Cadet population. The goal of this action is to maximize the chances of graduating their senior class on time.
• The United States Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine Epidemiology Laboratory has begun receiving potential COVID-19 samples from military treatment facilities (MTFs) around the world. MTFs collect samples per CDC guidelines and send them to the Epi Reference Lab or local public health lab to conduct the CDC-approved test. Any presumptive positive test is then confirmed by the CDC per guidelines. The USAFSAM Epi Lab enters all information from the tested samples into the appropriate medical system for medical decision making, and the also sends daily updates to DHA for oversight.
For additional Air Force related information concerning coronavirus please reference the following website: https://www.af.mil/News/Coronavirus-Disease-2019/
March 12, 2020
An active-duty Airman assigned to Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, is currently undergoing evaluation and treatment following a presumptive positive novel coronavirus test. The Airman recently traveled to Seattle. Additionally, a contractor at Moody Air Force base tested positive for the virus.
In an effort to minimize the spread of COVID-19 and to prioritize the health and safety of Department of the Air Force personnel, the following modifications have been made:
• The March Air Reserve Base air show scheduled for March 28-29 has been cancelled.
• Air University’s Officer Training School has suspended guest presence at the awards ceremony and graduation parade; individual commissioning ceremonies will continue
• No spectators will be allowed at United States Air Force Academy home games; the academy is closed to visitors.
Download Air Force COVID-19 Information Handout
March 10, 2020
• At the United States Air Force Academy, official travel outside of the United States has been restricted for cadets, cadet candidates and permanent party. Personal/leisure travel to countries with a CDC Level 2 or higher rating is also prohibited. As of now, restrictions will remain in place through the end of March.
• Air Force Basic Military Training has suspended family members from attending graduation until further notice.
• Since South by Southwest events in Austin, Texas, was cancelled, the Air Force’s Spark Collider and Pitch Bowl will now take place virtually, March 12.
• The Buckley Air Force Base, Colorado Child Development Center has been closed for cleaning since a parent (family member) tested positive by the state for coronavirus.
• All Department of the Air Force personnel have been directed to follow Center for Disease Control levels for travel guidance.
Additionally, the following bases are currently housing passengers from the Grand Princess cruise ship: Travis Air Force Base, California Joint Base San Antonio, Texas and Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Georgia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.