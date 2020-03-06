JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va.
The Air Power over Hampton Roads Air Show anticipated for May 2020 is now scheduled for the summer of 2022.
Historically, JBLE has been the proud hosts of bi-annual air shows for the community. However, due to the installation’s current high operational tempo, scheduling conflicts and a lack of available aerial demonstration teams, the 1st Fighter Wing and 633rd Air Base Wing senior leadership determined it was in the best interest of both Langley and our community partners to postpone the show.
“We look forward to hosting a great event which truly reflects the world’s greatest Air Force and the hard working members of Team JBLE in the summer of 2022,” said Col. Clint Ross, JBLE installation commander. “This was not an easy decision for us to make, nor was it made lightly. But after considering all options and available resources, we felt it was the right thing to do.”
Stay tuned to our Facebook page for official notifications and up to date information about Joint Base Langley- Eustis. See you in 2022!
