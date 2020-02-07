JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va.
Each year the U.S Air Force celebrates Biomedical Sciences Corps Appreciation Week from Jan 27-31 to recognize the hard work and dedication of the officers and enlisted Airmen who comprise the most multifaceted corps in the service.
“During BSC Appreciation Week we recognize all the Air Force Specialty Codes that make up this very diverse corps,” said U.S Air Force 2nd Lt. Shellene Sawyer, 633rd Medical Support Squadron Pathology Flight Central Operations Element chief.
Dating back to the U.S. Army Sanitary Corps in 1917, the BSC was formally established within the Air Force Medical Service in 1965.
“On Jan. 28, 1965, Special Order GA-5 established Biomedical Sciences Corps and on March 15, 1965, the Biomedical Sciences Corps was officially created as a separate entity from the Medical Services Corps,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Jennifer Middlebrooks, 633rd Medical Group Interservice Physician Assistant Program director.
The BSC is made up of 16 medical specialties to include physical therapists, optometrists, physician assistants, audiologists, podiatric surgeons, clinical psychologists, clinical social workers, occupational therapists, aerospace and operational physiologists, dietitians, bioenvironmental engineers, public health officers, pharmacists, biomedical laboratory officers, and health and medical physicists.
“The BSC mission finds members engaged in research, key leadership roles throughout the Air Force Medical Service and the Defense Health Agency, and assisting in the transition of Military Treatment facilities to DHA management while fostering integrated support to combatant commanders,” Sawyer said.
The more than 2,400 officers, 1,000 civilians and 6,000 enlisted members that make up the BSC work diligently at all levels to provide full-spectrum health support. BSC medical professionals take care of active duty, Guard and Reserve military members, retirees and dependents.
“We are holding different events throughout the week to recognize all the folks who make up the BSC to include a BSC Professional Development Day, a BSC tech appreciation ice cream party and a BSC social event,” Sawyer said.
Join us in celebrating BSC week in recognizing the achievements of the hard-working men and women in the medical community and their contributions to the Joint Base Langley-Eustis mission!
