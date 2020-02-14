JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va.
U.S. Air Force Gen. Mike Holmes, commander of Air Combat Command, presents a coin to Staff Sgt. Thomas Watt, 27th Fighter Squadron avionics systems craftsman, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Feb. 6, 2020. Over the course of two days, Holmes toured the 1st FW and the 633rd Air Base Wing in order to familiarize himself with their missions and learn about new developments throughout the wings.
