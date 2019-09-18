A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III from the Mississippi Air National Guard’s 172nd Airlift Wing, prepares for takeoff during a Joint Task Force Civil Support exercise at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Sept. 11, 2019. The C-17 transported vehicles from JBLE to Richmond, Virginia as part of a joint training exercise coordinated between the Air Force, Army, and Navy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.