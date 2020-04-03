U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Tatiana Abasolo, a member of the Air Force Reserve’s 624th Aeromedical Staging Squadron, provides instruction on how to properly secure a patient for movement during an aeromedical staging and aerial port training at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 3, 2019. The event was a collaborative effort to build working relationships between the Hawaii Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve and focused on both medical and aerial port functions, to include enroute patient care and staging, and cargo preparation and loading.