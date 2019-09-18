Joint Base Langley-Eustis
Airmen transitioning from military to civilian life now have new Transition Assistance Program curriculum and requirements that must be completed prior to separating.
The United States Congress has mandated the new TAP guidance will take effect beginning on Oct. 1, 2019.
Members who have completed the pre-separation counseling and have been signed off on the electronic form by Sept. 30, 2019 are grandfathered in the 2019 fiscal year curriculum.
If members fail to receive a signed electronic form by the deadline, they must re-accomplish the Pre-separation Counseling and complete applicable all new requirements in the FY20 curriculum.
The goal of TAP is to provide information, tools and training to ensure service members and their spouses are prepared for the next step in civilian life; whether pursuing additional education, finding a career or starting their own business.
For a detailed explanation of what those requirements are, per individual, please call the Langley Airman and Family Readiness Center at 757-764-3990 or 757-764-3994 for additional guidance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.