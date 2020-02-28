Maj. Tatchie Manso, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, smiles as Elena, Manso's wife, pins on his new rank during a ceremony at Fort Knox, Ky., Dec. 11, 2019. The Army recently initiated changes to its promotion process, allowing qualified officers a chance to "opt-in" for early promotion consideration. Qualified captains can also opt out of promotion to pursue career-broadening assignments, or other advanced educational or key developmental opportunities -- in the best interest of the Army.