Joint Base Langley-Eustis
Government-issued identification is essential in establishing bank accounts, securing employment, as well as myriad other things in contemporary American society.
The Joint Base Langley-Eustis Consolidated Soldier Support Center on Ft. Eustis has partnered with the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles to hold ‘DMV Connect,’ an outreach program which provides services at Eustis on a bi-monthly basis.
“Go to the DMV, and the wait is too long,” said Tyrone “Ty” Fuller, Sr., Ft. Eustis Military Personnel Branch chief. “We’re talking two to four hours. By observing the DMV that we have locally, and how long a person waits, it was more convenient to be right here. They may have to wait a few minutes now because it's becoming more popular. But the longest wait a person may possibly have is half-an-hour versus four hours at the DMV.”
The premise behind Virginia’s DMV Connect is to bring DMV services to Virginians who may not have the ability to travel to a brick-and-mortar DMV location. DMV Connect at Ft. Eustis has proved to be helpful as the average Soldier or Airman may not be able to take the time needed for a lengthy DMV visit during working hours.
“It’s interesting because it’s across the board right now,” Fuller said regarding the Eustis customer base using the DMV Connect services. “We get a variety of people: military, retired, [dependent] family members, NAF (non-appropriated fund) and AF (appropriated fund) employees. We've had everybody from a four-star to E-1 use this service.”
The services provided are just as varied as the patrons. DMV Connect employees can assist customers with services such as renewals (registration or licensing), titling and tags. Another key service is the REAL ID issuance. The REAL ID will allow U.S. citizens to board domestic airline flights or access certain federal facilities beginning Oct. 22, 2020. Other federally approved credentials may be used for the same purposes as well, but the REAL ID acts as both an approved credential and driver’s license. The only services not provided, in comparison to a traditional DMV, are vital records and testing.
Fuller also said they’re looking to the future with DMV Connect, as they’re planning on phasing in appointments, much like CSSC office issues government IDs now. He explained the goal behind this is to whittle the current DMV Connect time of half-an-hour to 20 minutes.
“Our ultimate goal is to have a DMV satellite [office] here permanently, then that way everybody benefits,” Fuller said. “It’ll be a one stop, one shot, which is the ultimate goal of the command.”
The next DMV Connect at the JBLE Consolidated Soldier Support Center on Ft. Eustis will take place March 12, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; the one following will take place March 26, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m
