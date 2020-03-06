JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va.,
Leadership from Joint Base Langley-Eustis and Yorktown Weapons Station attended a tour of JBLE-Eustis for familiarization of unit capabilities, and a better understanding of mission sets across the installation.
The attendees received briefs and walkthroughs of the Maritime & Intermodal Training Department, a logistics support vessel, the Matthew Jones house, Felker Army Airfield, 128th Aviation Brigade training facilities and the locomotive maintenance facility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.