JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va.
U.S. Army Soldiers take turns firing the M9 at targets during the Urban Rifle Marksmanship portion of the Master Marksmen Trainer Course at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 27, 2020. The Urban Rifle Marksmanship tests sight alignment, recoil management and transitioning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.