U.S. Army Reserves Sgt. Lynnetta Stays poses with her son, James Spruill, in the Herb Bateman Army Education Center, Ft. Eustis, Va. Spruill is one of several military-connected and/or military dependent youth with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) who participate in the Ft. Eustis Project SEARCH Program, a three year-long Congressionally Directed Medical Research Program (CDMRP), grant-funded research study in its third year, which is investigating the Project Search plus ASD intervention model