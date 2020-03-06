JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va.
Due to a temporary decrease in manning, the Langley Pediatric Clinic on Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, has closed enrollment to new patients, effective Mar. 1, 2020. There is currently no date set to reopen enrollments, although newborn patients will be able to make an appointment at any military Pediatrics Clinic and will have 90 days to enroll in their new primary care clinic.
“While we would love to provide pediatric care to all of our new families coming to Langley this summer, we’re hopeful we can reopen our enrollments this fall as manning improves,” said Col. Craig Keyes, 633d Medical Group commander. “In the meantime, we are excited to work with our network partners to offer our new JBLE families the opportunity for a choice in their pediatric care.”
There are no changes for currently enrolled patients across all Langley clinics. If you have questions about your child’s current enrollment, contact the Local Benefits Coordinator at (757) 225-5111.
For all families seeking new enrollment to Langley Pediatric Clinic after Mar. 1, 2020, contact Humana Military at (800) 444-5445 to discuss your choices for local network pediatricians.
Follow the Joint Base Langley-Eustis and 633d Medical Group Facebook pages for up-to-date information on changes to patient care.
