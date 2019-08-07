JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS
Personnel from the 633rd Force Support Squadron Military Personnel Flight recently hosted the 2019 MPF Roadshow at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, July 31, 2019.
The roadshow highlighted several programs and explained some of the changes Airmen can expect to see, more specifically how individuals can effectively out-process.
“Our goal is to provide premier customer support for issues directly impacting your career,” said U.S. Air Force 1st. Lt Carly Hubert, 633rd FSS chief of career development. “[The roadshow] is our chance to update the base population on the processes and programs we use within the MPF.”
Before individuals can begin out-processing, they must first receive an official notification through email with specific information about the assignment, documents necessary for the assignment and an out-processing timeline.
“During out-processing we are accepting all documents or [we won’t accept any] documents,” said Senior Airman Kelsey Farris, 633rd FSS outbound assignments journeyman. “We will no longer be doing onesie-twosies because of accountability for the documents.”
According to Farris, some things that may slow down a member’s out-processing are medical paperwork, medical clearances and items that are not completed by the specified suspense date.
“If the [paperwork] is not accomplished by the suspense dates…done within 30 days, just give our office a call,” Farris said. “We want to make sure you are taking initiative on your assignment and making sure you get as many documents completed as you can.”
Once an individual receives their orders they must call the Outbound Assignment office to schedule their final out appointment.
Know before you go:
Final out-processing are official appointments, members must be in uniform
Members must bring two copies of all documents to their appointment
All items on the virtual out-processing checklist must be signed off before the appointment is completed, no wet signatures
“If any members are within 60 days of their projected departure date, [they] are subject to get accelerated orders,” Farris said. “This means [they] are subject to not turning in some, little, or no documents before getting orders.”
According to Farris, this process was created to help expedite the out-processing steps that require orders to complete. However, individuals are still required to complete their documents before processing their orders.
Below are some exceptions to the accelerated orders process:
Exceptional Family Member Program Q-coded members
Personnel Reliability Program assignments
Accessions
Pipeline students
Officer Training School selectees
Airmen will receive a system-generated email stating they are eligible to apply for base of preference. This means Airmen will no longer update their preferences in the Virtual MPF but rather in the Assignment Management System.
For Airmen who do not wish to receive a new assignment, an Air Force Form 964 must be submitted through the vMPF to cancel their assignment.
“In the middle of the form, there will be specific limitations depending if you are a first-term or career Airmen,” Farris said. “For first-term Airmen, you can reenlist, you can promote but you cannot extend [your enlistment] or apply for a voluntary assignment. Career Airmen can’t promote, can’t reenlist and they can’t extend [their enlistment].”
While Airmen may be able to submit the form, there is no guarantee their orders will be cancelled. Farris advises Airmen to include detailed reasoning why the assignment can’t be accepted. They may help with the cancellation approval process.
For more information, questions or to provide feedback contact 757-764-7047 or email 633FSS.FSPD.Outbound@us.af.mil.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.