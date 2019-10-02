JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va.
It’s October and the National Cyber Security Awareness Month celebration has arrived, marking its 16th anniversary. Hosted by the Department of Homeland Security, NCSAM was created as a collaborative effort between government and industry to ensure every American has the resources they need to stay safer and more secure online.
In 2018, six trillion dollars in cybercrime damage was reported. Whether you’re at work or at home, if you do not pay attention to where your information is going, you will always be putting yourself and potentially others at risk. This year’s overarching theme is “OWN IT. SECURE IT. PROTECT IT.” 633d ABW Wing Cybersecurity Office will emphasize the role that each individual plays in online safety and stress the importance of taking proactive steps to enhance cybersecurity at home and in the workplace.
Real cyber security consistently makes new demands to stay safe in a constantly evolving IT environment. Cybersecurity has numerous areas of responsibility, including protecting our nation’s critical infrastructure, basic food and water supply, elections and social security numbers. From every corner of the world, there are new threats, new vulnerabilities, and new attacks to address.
Your vigilance increases our cyber awareness and is going to help us continue to secure the networks and improve the cyber awareness posture for the coming year. For Langley AFB, the 633 ABW WCO is actively policing the network; ensuring the confidentiality, integrity and availability of your data.
Please follow these helpful tips when accessing any network device:
1. Protect Your Passwords/Protect Your PII
2. Always Log Off/Never Leave Devices (CAC/SIPR Token) Unattended
3. Avoid Phishing Scams or Any Suspicious Emails
4. Install Anti-Virus Protection
5. Be Aware of Virus Attack and Network Response
6. Properly Handle and Mark External Media (CDs/Hard Drives)
7. Digitally Sign and Encrypt Emails When Necessary
8. Read the Terms of Service and Agreements
9. Install Software Updates and Patches
10. Maintain a Clean Desk
If you are interested in getting involved with the NCSAM movement, you can find more information online at www.staysafeonline.org/ncsam/get-involved/. For additional questions, you can contact the 633d ABW Cyber Security Office at 764-2776 or at 633abw.ia@us.af.mil.
