Members from the 633rd Surgical Operations Squadron participated in radiology trauma training on Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Sept. 26, 2019.
During training, members of the 633rd SGCS practiced admitting simulated patients, evaluating the extent of injuries, and administering appropriate medical treatment for the simulated injuries.
“We wanted to work out some logistical flow in our department in case there is a situation that we need it,” said U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Marcus Cockrum, 633rd SGCS diagnostic medical stenographer. “If we deploy and things like this happen, we need to be ready for situations that come at us and be able to handle them properly.”
Cockrum stressed the importance of how training helps improve his squadron’s readiness so they don’t have to figure procedures on the go.
“These types of casualties that are historically in deployed environments are becoming more and more common within the United States,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col John Olsen, 633rd SGCS flight commander. “So being ready mentally and having some kind of rhythm is important and why we train for these events.”
According to Cockrum, taking the lead in organizing training for his squadron helped him evaluate the whole mission of the 633rd SGCS, not just their daily functions at the hospital.
“We have to make sure our department would be ready if we ever had to operate under this capacity,” said Cockrum. “I wanted to do something that was just us as a department so we could focus internally on whatever we need to prepare for.”
In order for the hospital’s radiology department to function, every Airman has to be ready and willing to train to be better.
“Everyone needs to be ready for whatever may come our way,” Olsen said. “If our troops are ready then I think we will be able to serve the community the best we can at that point.”
Cockrum is already planning to organize more training efforts not just within his department, but coordinating with other departments in the hospital to improve their ability to diagnose and administer medical treatment to the patients they serve.
