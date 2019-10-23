JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va.
Respiratory Care Week runs from Oct. 20-26 this year as part of Healthy Lung Month.
The week provides information and highlights ways people can breathe and live healthily to ensure a good quality life. It also recognizes the professionals who care for patients with breathing difficulties and chronic conditions.
“As military members we are required to always be mission ready,” said Natalie Livsey, 633rd Medical Group respiratory technician. “In order to do so, we must be healthy. Respiratory health is crucial in maintaining a ‘Fit to Fight’ military.”
Early signs of respiratory illness that members should look out for include:
- Chronic cough
- Shortness of breath
- Difficulty breathing
- Chronic chest pain
- Noisy breathing or wheezing
According to Livsey, members should not wait for all these symptoms to appear before seeing a doctor. If a member feels they should be checked for a respiratory illness or experiences a respiratory emergency, they should seek medical attention.
“Each respiratory technician’s experience, skills and knowledge provide the information for service members to ensure they have optimal respiratory care and health,” said U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Katie Rogers, 633rd MDG respiratory technician.
Avoiding respiratory illness is possible. The respiratory health team encourages members to quit smoking/vaping, stay away from allergens or get allergy testing done, take respiratory/allergy medication as prescribed and research and become knowledgeable on respiratory illness.
For more information on respiratory care, please contact one of the respiratory technicians on either Langley at 757-764-6982 or Fort Eustis at 757-314-7604.
