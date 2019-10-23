JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va.
Now that it is officially fall, many outdoor enthusiasts are beginning to look for a spot to park their recreational vehicle (RV), camper or boat until the next camping and boating season.
The 633rd Security Forces Squadron has additional safety concerns presented by abandoned vehicles on the installation.
“This brings up a security concern with abandoned vehicles,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Daniel Day, 633rd SFS police services noncommissioned officer in-charge. “If law enforcement personnel reasonably believe that the vehicle presents a traffic or safety hazard to others and is abandoned, it will be subject to tow.”
Air Force law (JBLE 31-218 paragraph 5.1.2), prohibits the parking of inoperative vehicles, vehicles with expired or non-existent base or state registration or inspections and vehicles with major safety defects.
Any automobile, boat, RV, trailer, motorcycle or other conveyance not operating under its own power because of missing parts, external parts such as fenders, hood, grill, bumpers or flat tires, is considered abandoned, Day explained.
“Due to the limited parking on Langley, boat and RV storage has been established,” Day said. “Outdoor recreation has locations where RVs and boats can be stored.”
Langley’s Outdoor Recreation has two locations where recreational vehicles can be stored, both on the north side of the flight line; The first lot is just west of the Golf Course driving range in a secluded area, and the second lot is beside the Education Center, near the main 497th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance building. People seeking to park vehicles on base for storage must contact Outdoor Rec.
“A stored vehicle is defined only as a recreational vehicle, no cars or farm tractors for example, and must have appropriate legal paperwork,” said Andrew Smith, a Recreation Specialist at Langley’s Outdoor Rec. “There is a contract with a one-year minimum commitment but beyond that, the tenant can be released or stay with us as long as they choose.”
Smith explained that Outdoor Rec. strives give a better experience to each person who stores with them than they would receive at any other location.
“Langley’s Outdoor Rec. prides itself in customer service and makes every attempt to deliver both a better experience, and better product, at a price below the common market,” Smith said. “Each person who stores with us is given a 24-hour phone number in case of emergencies related to their storage experience.”
If an individual’s vehicle is in need of repair they can coordinate with the Auto Hobby Shop on base. Members who are deploying are able to contact the 633rd SFS police services for the base long-term parking lot.
For more information about where to store an RV, boat or other vehicle, contact police services at (757) 764-7766 or Outdoor Rec. at (757) 764-6510 or Outdoor Recreation at (757) 864-5569 and on Facebook at Outdoor Recreation – Langley AFB.
