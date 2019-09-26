JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va.
Most people believe the hunting season starts with the first day of deer season; however, hunting starts well before.
In the Commonwealth of Virginia, as with 39 other states, citizens interested in hunting are now required to attend a Hunters Safety Course and obtain a certificate of completion before purchasing a hunting license.
To purchase a hunting permit on Joint Base Langley-Eustis, hunters are required to have a Hunters Safety Course certificate and must be able to show proof upon demand. Hunting tools must be registered with the 733rd Security Forces Squadron; registration forms can be obtained at the law enforcement desk. Do not bring weapons with you when picking up the forms. Once the weapon is registered, you are now authorized to transport it on post.
Authorized hunting tools on JBLE-Eustis include archery tackle (bows, compound bows, and crossbows), muzzle loading rifles and shotguns. Air rifles are authorized for small game hunting in designated areas only.
The regulation governing hunting and fishing on JBLE-Eustis is JBLE-I 32-102. It is the individual sportsman’s responsibility to remain knowledgeable of federal, state and local laws.
When deer hunting on JBLE-Eustis, you must:
• Hunt from an elevated position of 10 feet or higher
• Wear a four-point safety harness that must be properly affixed to a tree
• Wear blaze orange or pink for all seasons (archery, muzzle loader and general firearms)
Scouting for deer is only authorized in September when cleared by the 733rd Civil Engineer Squadron and Range Control.
Waterfowl hunting on JBLE-Eustis is conducted from a series of fixed blinds and stakes (floating blind markers) located in the interior and exterior waters. Waterfowl hunters must adhere to federal and state regulations as well as JBLE-I 32-102 procedures. Waterfowl hunters are reminded that when transitioning to and from blinds during active deer hunting seasons, blaze orange or pink attire is required.
All hunters should be familiar with their hunting gear and ensure that it is serviceable and safe. If you are unsure if your gear is safe, have a qualified person look at the item to assess its safety. Please see information below for general hunting dates:
• Canada goose: Sept. 1 - 25, 2019
• Dove – First Segment: Sept. 2 - Oct. 27, 2019
• September Teal: Sept. 17 - 30, 2019
• Youth/Apprentice Deer: Sept. 28 - 29, 2019
• Youth/Veteran Waterfowl: Oct. 26, 2019 - Feb. 8, 2020
• Deer (Archery Season): Oct. 5 - Nov. 15, 2019
• Deer (Muzzle Loader): Nov. 2 - 15, 2019
• Deer (General Firearms): Nov. 16, 2019 - Jan. 4, 2020
• Duck: Oct. 11 - 14, 2019
Nov. 20 - Dec. 1, 2019
Dec. 19, 2019 - Jan. 31, 2020
• Turkey: No fall season on JBLE-Eustis
Spring season by lottery only
• Small Game: First Sunday in November through the last Sunday in January when training areas are available
For more information on Commonwealth of Virginia hunting and fishing, visit www.dgif.virginia.gov or www.gooutdoorsvirginia.com.
For more information on JBLE-Eustis hunting and fishing, visit https://www.jble.af.mil/Units/Army/Eustis-Enviromental/.
To register for JBLE-Eustis hunting and fishing, visit https://jble.isportsman.net/.
To report a hunting, fishing, or environmental violation on JBLE-Eustis or to speak with a game warden, call (757) 878-4557 and leave contact information. For all emergencies, call 911.
Hunting season in the Commonwealth of Virginia began Sept. 1 with the opening of Canada goose in September. In addition, Sept. 2 was the opening day for small game species such as squirrel. Migratory bird season opened Sept. 7 with the first segment of dove, while September teal (another waterfowl species) opened Sept. 17.
There is currently no hunting program on Langley Air Force Base.
