U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 93rd Signal Brigade check targets after firing an M4 carbine at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 31, 2020. Soldiers have an annual requirement to qualify on their rifle as one task to remain deployable. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Derek Seifert)
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 93rd Signal Brigade walk to the firing line at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 31, 2020. The M4 carbine is the standard issued weapon for the Army and replaced the M16A2/A4 in 2014. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Derek Seifert)
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 93rd Signal Brigade make sight corrections on M4 carbines before qualifying on the weapon at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 31, 2020. Zeroing the weapon ensures the weapons accuracy before Soldiers qualify for the annual Army requirement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Derek Seifert)
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 93rd Signal Brigade prepare to fire the M4 carbine at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 31, 2020. The Soldiers zeroed their weapons in the prone shooting position, then qualified in various shooting positions, including kneeling and standing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Derek Seifert)
A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 93rd Signal Brigade fires the M4 carbine during annual qualification at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 31, 2020. The M4 carbine is the standard issue weapon for the Army, which fires a 5.56 mm round and can be accurate up to 500 meters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Derek Seifert)
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 93rd Signal Brigade check targets after firing an M4 carbine at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 31, 2020. Soldiers have an annual requirement to qualify on their rifle as one task to remain deployable.
