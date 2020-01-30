U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 128th Aviation Brigade conducted a field training exercise to complete Advanced Individual Training at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Jan. 22-24.
The exercise aimed to reinforce basic Soldier skills that are initially taught during Basic Combat Training. The main objective of AIT is to teach Soldiers of the 128th Avn. Bde., their military occupational specialty through airframe-specific training such as munitions load-up and safety, electrical engineering and core knowledge of avionic systems.
