A U.S. Army Soldier secures a tent frame during an area defense field training exercise at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Feb. 13. Soldiers assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, the 70th Movement Control Team, the 99th MCB and the 384th MCB, were tasked with establishing tactical operation centers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.