JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va.
Adjusting to Air Force culture and the new, unique military lifestyle can be difficult for a new service member, but it can also be hard on their spouses.
For the first time, Joint Base Langley-Eustis hosted a Langley Spouse Symposium September 24-25. The symposium focused on providing spouses with essential support and information to educate them on the mission, as well as the multitude of resources available to them such as TRICARE, legal assistance, the Airman and Family Readiness Center and financial aid programs.
“The purpose behind this event is to reach out to spouses who are not necessarily plugged into the Key Spouse program,” said U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Kerry Hall, 1st Fighter Wing Air Traffic Control Tower chief controller. “We want to make sure they have all the resources they need to put the puzzle together on how they fit into the military and the Air Force family.”
During the event, attendees received mission overviews from the 633rd Air Base Wing, 363rd Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance Wing, 480th ISRW and the 1st FW. They watched the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team perform, received briefs from the 633rd Medical Group, 633rd Force Support Squadron and 633rd Security Forces Squadron and discussed housing issues, networking opportunities and safety tips for the local area.
“I think it’s important the spouses of our Airmen know what's going on around them because a lot of times the spouses are forgotten or the sacrifices that they make day in and day out to support our careers are forgotten,” Hall said. “I think it’s important that they understand what we do, our mission and most importantly, the support systems we have in place to help them.”
During the Langley Spouses Counsel Panel, key spouses were able to answer questions and address concerns from those in attendance. A key spouse is a volunteer who is formally appointed by the unit commander to be the information link between unit leadership and families. They also focus on meeting the needs of military families when events such as deployments, temporary duty assignments and permanent change of station moves transpire.
“I came in to learn about how I could support myself as a spouse with a career,” said Amy Kowalski, Langley Spouses Symposium attendee. “I left with an abundance of information and multiple resources to help thwart my frustrations about what is gossip and what the real resources to help are. After learning and understanding the various missions I feel super excited and have a large amount of pride in being able to support my husband in even more ways.”
For information on financial services, volunteer resources, family services and more, contact the Airman and Family Readiness Center at 757-764-3990.
