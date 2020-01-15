U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 331st Transportation Company, 11th Trans. Battalion, 7th Trans. Brigade (Expeditionary),prepare to attach the causeway to a warping tug to be transported to the Military Sealift Command contracted ship MV Ocean Giant, Jan. 7, 2020, at Port Hueneme, California. The causeways will be used during Operation Deep Freeze as part of a resupply mission.
