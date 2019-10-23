The Joint Base Langley-Eustis community was invited to Jacob’s Conference Center on Fort Eustis to attend the “State of the Fort” address by U.S. Army Col. Jenn Walkawicz, 733rd Mission Support Group commander, Oct. 8.
The JBLE State of the Fort addressed the history of Fort Eustis, reviewed 2019’s accomplishments and highlighted the future of what’s ahead.
“Our mission here at the 733rd MSG is to provide proactive and timely installation support to mission partners, enabling those units to respond to any known or emergent operational requirement,” Walkawicz said. “Simultaneously, we look to optimize delivery of installation services with a focus on fiscal responsibility, environmental stewardship and a holistic approach to health and fitness.”
According to Walkawicz, Fort Eustis has units from every major Army Command, four Combatant Commands, the Joint Staff and two Interagency Partners along with many other direct reports and field agencies.
With the new fiscal year right around the corner, Fort Eustis is looking to provide improvements to make U.S. Army Soldiers and their families’ lives better on the installation.
Some of the projects that will be started or completed in 2020 include:
• The Advanced Individual Training Barracks Phase IV
• The ID card queuing system
• DMV Connect will be on the installation two times a month
• A new BBQ restaurant and bar in the Pines Golf Course Clubhouse
• Conversion of McClellan Field House into a Soldier Performance Readiness Center
• Expansion of Soldier-for-Life Transition Offerings
• Army and Air Force Exchange Service will replace Taco Bell with Qdoba in the food court
Starting Jan. 1, 2020, AAFES, Defense Commissary Agency and Morale, Welfare and Recreation on-base shopping privileges will be expanded nationwide to Purple Heart recipients, former prisoners of war and all service-connected disabled veterans and caregivers enrolled in the Veterans Affairs Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers program will be able to shop at DECA stores and military exchanges.
Those individuals will also have access to most of the MWR amenities including the golf course, bowling alley, camp grounds and lodging facilities.
To allow more information sharing, the 733rd Force Support Division has developed an installation calendar that is now accessible by everyone to follow events that are happening on JBLE-Eustis.
“We use an online customizable calendar software that is made to share and de-conflict activities, events and schedules,” said Patrick Simmons, 733rd MSG operations manager. “Ultimately, it improves communications through the use of desktop and mobile access, website calendar plugins, invites and reminders.”
To follow future events on Fort Eustis, visit jble.af.mil and click the Fort Eustis Event Calendar box.
