JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va.
Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (sUAS) can be a vital asset for military personnel to gather information, but can create issues for an Air Force installation.
If members are thinking about flying a sUAS, here are some helpful reminders for doing so near Joint Base Langley-Eustis.
All hobby/recreational sUAS operators with devices that weigh between 0.55 and 55 pounds (250 grams – 25 kg), must register with the FAA at https://registermyuas.faa.gov/ before any flight with that device.
Hobby/recreational operators must be at least 13 years of age.
Hobby/recreational sUAS that are properly registered with the FAA and weigh under 55 lbs/25kg may operate on JBLE provided all other provisions are met.
Hobby/recreational sUAS flights cannot start until 30 minutes after civil daylight and must cease 30 minutes before civil sunset.
Keep in mind hobby/recreational sUAS may only be flown within the boundaries of Air Power Park on Langley Air Force Base and within Murphy Field on Fort Eustis.
If the sUAS leaves or lands outside of the approved operating area, contact Langley Base Operations at (757) 764-2504, or Felker Army Airfield Base Operations (757) 878-2865.
Remember to fly no higher than 100 feet and remain below any surrounding obstacles such as trees and flagpoles.
Always keep sUAS in eyesight, and do not operate under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Do not fly near or over sensitive infrastructure or property to include roadways, and do not intentionally fly over unprotected persons or moving vehicles. Remain at least 25 feet away from individuals and vulnerable property.
For Force Protection concerns, no photo or video capturing sUAS may be used on JBLE at any time and sUAS may not operate during Force Protection Condition Charlie and Delta.
Security Forces and/or Base Operations may request that an operator cease operations or further restrict maximum altitudes based on operational needs. sUAS may be confiscated if they land or are flown in a secure or restricted area.
For more information on sUAS operations, visit http://www.FAA.gov/UAS or http://knowbeforeyoufly.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.