Halloween trick-or-treating at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia is scheduled for Oct. 31 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. in all Joint Base Housing.
Airmen assigned to the 633rd Security Forces Squadron and 733rd SFS along with volunteers will be providing a “Pumpkin Patrol” to ensure the safety and well-being of trick-or-treaters and their families. There will also be two lost children tents in off-base housing located at both entrances to Bethel Manor.
“It is important to be cautious surrounding this holiday simply because of the large number of children excited to dress up, gather candy and enjoy time with their friends celebrating Halloween,” said Senior Airman Sarah Abbit, 633rd SFS confinement non-commissioned officer in charge. “Individuals might not be as attentive to their surroundings, which could lead to injuries or dangerous activities.”
To help ensure a safe and fun Halloween, follow these safety tips:
Costume Safety
• Plan costumes that are bright and reflective so children are easily visible
• Use makeup since masks can limit eyesight
• Remove all makeup before children go to bed to prevent skin and eye irritation
• All costumes and accessories should be fire-resistant
• If a sword, cane or stick is part of the costume, make sure it is not sharp
• When selecting a costume, make sure it is the correct size to prevent trips and falls
Trick-or-Treating Safety
• Adults should always accompany children
• Teach children to never enter a stranger’s home or vehicle
• Have accountability of all children you are chaperoning at all times
• Teach children to not eat candy until they return home and it has been deemed safe
• If you suspect that any candy or treats have been tampered with, notify Security Forces immediately
Motorist Safety
• Slow down and be especially alert for children in neighborhoods
• Enter and exit driveways slowly
• Take extra time and look for children in intersections, medians and on curbs
• Get rid of any distractions so you can concentrate on the road and your surroundings
• Do not give children candy or treats from your vehicle
Additionally, make sure you are aware of each city’s specific laws and guidelines on age and time restrictions for trick-or-treating. (See list below)
“Halloween is an easy time for people to get caught up in the excitement of dressing up and trick-or-treating,” said Staff Sgt. Jazmin Alfaro-Mageau, 633rd Air Base Wing Occupational Safety technician. “Always make sure that you plan ahead and take into consideration anything that could potentially become a hazard to you or your child.”
Security Forces members will be both on foot and in patrol vehicles, monitoring the housing areas to ensure maximum safety for all participants. If you see any suspicious vehicles or people at any time, do not hesitate to make contact with a Security Forces member or call the Base Defense Operations Center at 757-764-5091.
Trick-or-Treating Guidelines
• Hampton- Sunset to 8:00 p.m. for children up to the age of 12
• Chesapeake- 6:00-8:00 p.m. for children up to the age of 14
• Newport News- Sunset to 8:00 p.m. for children up to the age of 12
• Norfolk- Sunset to 8:00 p.m. for children up to the age of 12
• Portsmouth- 5:00-8:00 p.m. for children up to the age of 12
• Suffolk- Sunset to 8:00 p.m. for children up to the age of 12
• Virginia Beach- Sunset to 8:00 p.m. for children up to the age of 12
• Williamsburg/James City County- 6:00-8:00 p.m. for children up to the age of 12
