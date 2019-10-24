Halloween trick-or-treating at Joint Base Langley-Eustis is scheduled for Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. in all Joint Base Housing. Airmen assigned to the 633rd Security Forces Squadron along with volunteers will be providing a “Pumpkin Patrol” to ensure the safety and well-being of trick-or-treaters and their families. There will also be two lost children tents in off-base housing located at both entrances to Bethel Manor.