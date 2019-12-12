When I saw the flyer floating around Facebook it read: “Stronger Together. Experience a fun approach to mental health awareness.” I thought to myself, “That’s an oxymoron. How can any approach to mental health, especially in the military, be Fun?” I read further and it said that the event was designed to destigmatize mental health and create a fun, judgement free environment to share experiences, and cultivate a culture of engaged, resilient Airmen/Wingmen. There was that word again; fun. A coworker had also brought up the event so I decided to go be a fly on the wall and see what was really happening.
The room was average sized, not too small where everyone felt like participants in an ‘Escape Room’, and not too big where it felt less intimate, and your voice would echo off the walls of a gymnasium. A table of refreshments were laid out near the entrance. The good stuff too, not the Commander’s Call Commissary cookies and water. There was a ‘U’ shaped table with chairs set up facing each other, architecturally encouraging members to ‘buddy up’. I decided to pull a chair off to the corner and sit by myself. There I took notes and observed the entire ordeal. I must mention, none of the instructors bothered me to come forward and participate. There wasn’t any pressure, so I just jotted in my notepad, and this is what I saw.
Everyone was given a blank name tag to slap on their chest. This is where you picked your name or whatever moniker you preferred to be addressed by. It was also for those of us in uniform, sort of a push to make the event less formal, and sway people to look beyond the rank when socializing. Before the first activity even started, I watched as people entered, complete strangers, sat in the chairs and immediately start conversing, laughing, joking, and simply connecting. I thought about NCOA, where it took us at least a week and a half to finally get comfortable enough to be ourselves and open up, but here at a mental health event, where I’m sure the room was full of introverts, people just felt comfortable and instantly clicked with one another. It was a magical process to sit back and witness.
With rapport already established, it was a comical pause when the instructors announced that the first activity would be the Icebreaker, because for the past ten minutes that’s exactly what everyone was doing. Notecards were passed out with discussion topics for you to ask the person sitting in front of you. The time limit was 30 seconds, and then everyone would move one seat to the left, resembling a speed dating carousel. I watched as people from different backgrounds, age groups, active duty, reservists, dependents, and retirees mingled with each other, making the absolute most out of the 30 seconds that they were allotted. The room was full of smiles and laughter, and need I say ‘Fun’…the complete opposite that I thought a resiliency training would feel like.
During the next segment, the instructors asked everyone to face them. They then described the mission statement of the event, and introduced the staff. Onboard the five member team was also a Resident Clinical Therapist. She stated that her role there was to be a safety net. If the discussions got too deep for someone, and they had an emotional episode, she was there to step in. The staff then shared their experiences, their demons, the struggles that they have been through and/or going through. Seeing the instructor break down and cry really set the tone for the rest of the event. It let everyone know that it was ok to share, be vulnerable, and that they were in fact in a judgement free zone. It also showed that these weren’t just some instructors volunteering to get a bullet or get out of work for a few hours; they genuinely cared, and the tears streaming down their cheeks, and their personal battles with mental health certified just that.
What also differentiated this event from the standard Resiliency Training was that it was base wide, and not just your squadron. You didn’t know the person next to you, so you felt comfortable share what you were going through without the worries of having to go back to work having your peers look at you in a different light. That’s what the program was designed to do to, to void the negative light and stigma that surrounded mental health. They tackled the stigma of seeking treatment in the military. It was good to hear firsthand from people who have and are currently seeking treatment. They shared the process and debunked all of the myths that were normally associated with it. This wasn’t some First Sergeant saying that seeking help won’t have a negative impact on your career, this was a real person who had done it; and that felt more authentic.
As I sat back and listened to everyone share their stories, breakdown in tears, and rejoice their triumphs through testimonies of resilience, I noticed the real point of this event, and why it was titled ‘Stronger Together’. When one person would share a story, or a baggage that they were caring, there was someone in the room who had experience in that area, or were currently going through it. People literally were finishing each other’s sentences, and that’s because they all spoke the same language…The troubles ranged from career progression, toxic leadership, past suicidal thoughts, postpartum depression, to generational depression. Whatever you may have been going through, there was someone in that room who could share what they did to get through it, offer hope, help, and resources that assisted them, and if not, it was liberating to hear that you aren’t alone, you aren’t crazy…
One of the instructors described his depression as the feeling of being a spectator in a room that you are in. That hit close to home for me. That was exactly how I felt a regular basis, and I just never had the words to describe it. So as I sat back in that room that I was in, spectating this event, I heard other stories of how some people refused to go to therapy because they felt that a therapist who just got a degree could never truly relate to what they were going through. This was a common outlook, and then it clicked. Just how in NCOA we eventually got to a point where we realized that the instructors weren’t the instructors, they were simply moderators. We realized that we, ourselves, were in fact the instructors, and we taught the classes through our diverse experiences. In Stronger Together, the members soon understood that group therapy worked miracles. The staff weren’t there to asses you, but guide you through a series of events that would encourage you to help each other, and be stronger, together.
Not everyone in that room was depressed, suffered from anxiety, or had bouts with mental health. Some were there to get guidance on how to deal with a loved one who may have mental health issues. Some were there just looking for someone to talk to, to share experiences, and hear tales of personal conquests. There was even a Green Dot instructor in attendance who was just there to connect and get ideas on how to make her program more intimate. Everyone was present looking for something to put in their mental toolbox, and judging how the faces went from tears of turmoil to tears of joy, I think they did. We did. What was slated as an hour and a half course, last nearly three, and not once did I see someone one rotate their wrist and tap their Apple watch. It was nearly 1630, and nobody was in a rush to leave. People even stayed back afterwards and socialized even more, got contacts, or simply thanked the instructors. I honestly had never witnessed a military training that beautiful, that poetic, and that’s because it wasn’t one. This wasn’t mandated by a quota to protect the Commander from the big wigs at headquarters. This was developed by a group of extraordinary resilient Airmen who had a passion for what they did and truly believed that we are…Stronger Together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.