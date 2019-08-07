As many of you know, the Air Force is powered by our most valuable weapon system: the human machine. Your service and dedication to the mission is never left unnoticed. Leaders at all levels remain committed to ensuring an environment of safety and security of our Airmen and their families not only to survive in but to thrive in.
Recent issues have highlighted the need to again refocus on what’s really important; our Airmen. Chief Peterson and I, along with group and squadron commanders have spent the past several weeks inspecting our Temporary Lodging Facilities, Extended Stay Rooms and Airmen’s Dorms.
We have and will continue to conduct quality assurance checks to ensure cleanliness and living conditions are up to our safety and sanitation standards.
As always, the Department of Defense is committed to providing safe, quality and well-maintained housing and facilities across our installations. We highly encourage any Airman, Soldier, Sailor, Marine or Guardsman to report any and all poor quality of life issues to their chain of command or appropriate agency for immediate action.
This includes everything from the facility upkeep, floors, mattresses, furniture, pest control, mold, paint, bathroom cleanliness to name a few but the list continues on.
Here at the 633d Air Base Wing, we strive to deliver excellent support to all personnel and their families at Joint Base Langley-Eustis.
As a personnelist by trade, I’m in the business of retaining talented people and providing the best experience for customers. Talent management is extremely important to us and providing a healthy and safe environment is essential to maintaining that talent.
As a proactive measure, we will complete a 100% inspection of the temporary lodging facilities by the end of this summer. We are working to improve and modernize our housing and lodging facilities and hope to hear from you through feedback.
If there’s an issue you’d like addressed please elevate it, we don’t want our residents to suffer in silence or feel like we’re not available.
This is a top priority for leaders at every level. Whether you’re a frontline supervisor or a commander, we all need to be part of the discussion to identify concerns. Please highlight any issues to help bring about quick resolutions.
To continue providing services at the high standards you deserve, we want to hear from you through feedback.
Here are some options for you to discuss any comments, suggestions, or concerns:
- Call the Front Desk of lodging or work with the Dorm Council
- Submit feedback via the JBLE Langley Dorms app
- Submit an ICE comment at https://ice.disa.mil/
- Contact me directly at 764-6330 or through the Commander’s Action Line at https://www.jble.af.mil/Public-Affairs/Contact-Us/
We take all feedback seriously because we care about you, your families and our JBLE community. With your help we hope to make this the most sought after assignment for our Airmen.
