JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va.
U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Chad Franks, Ninth Air Force commander, visited Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va. to tour various units around Langley to view operations first-hand, August 26-28, 2019. During his three-day visit to JBLE, Franks toured various units and coined superior performers for their service and dedication to the mission. Franks also flew alongside the 1st Fighter Wing to familiarize himself with the aircraft and unit. Franks, who assumed command in June 2019, intends to fly with all flying units assigned under the 9 AF.
