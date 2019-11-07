U.S. Army Spc. Kayle Ackerman, an allied trade specialist with the 558th Transportation Company, 10th Trans. Battalion, 7th Trans. Brigade, practices welding two metal pieces together at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Oct. 22. Allied trade specialists work with lathes, drill presses, grinders, and the Computer Numeric Control machine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.