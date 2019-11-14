U.S. Army Soldiers from various units of the 7th Transportation Brigade will be loading cargo and equipment onto railcars from Nov. 12-15, 2019 to ship to Antarctica in support of Operation Deep Freeze.
Operation Deep Freeze is a joint service, inter-agency support mission for the National Science Foundation. The 2019-2020 ODF season is the 60th anniversary of the Antarctic Treaty and the 64th year of military support of the Antarctic mission.
The 7th Transportation Brigade from Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia will be participating in the operation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.