From Dec. 6 through 10, during the third and final Give and Get Back donation period of the year, Exchange shoppers can donate to Army Emergency Relief (AER) or the Air Force Assistance Fund (AFAF) and receive a coupon for Exchange savings. For every $5 donated, shoppers receive an Exchange coupon for $5 off a $25 purchase. Details:

