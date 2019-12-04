Joint Base Langley-Eustis
While shopping for holiday gifts for loved ones, Joint Base Langley-Eustis Exchange customers can give a different kind of present: support for service members in need.
From Dec. 6 through 10, during the third and final Give and Get Back donation period of the year, JB Langley Eustis Exchange shoppers can donate to Army Emergency Relief (AER) or the Air Force Assistance Fund (AFAF) and receive a coupon for Exchange savings. For every $5 donated, shoppers receive an Exchange coupon for $5 off a $25 purchase.
“Army Emergency Relief and the Air Force Assistance Fund do extraordinary work for Soldiers, Airmen and their families,” said Army & Air Force Exchange Service Director/CEO Tom Shull. “The Exchange is deeply honored to join with them to help the military community grow stronger.”
AER and AFAF provide emergency assistance, sponsor educational initiatives and offer community programs that make life better for service members and their families.
Air Force bases only: “We all know it’s better to give than to receive; that’s the true spirit of the holiday season,” said Lt. Gen. (Ret.) John D. Hopper Jr., CEO of the Air Force Aid Society, one of four charities that benefit from the AFAF. “Please think of service members who may be faced with a financial difficulty or deployed away from their families. Supporting the Give and Get Back campaign at your Exchange is a great way to thank our military families for their sacrifices.”
Army posts only: “The holiday season is upon us. By adding a donation to the ‘Give and Get Back’ campaign to your holiday shopping list, you’ll be helping Soldiers, Airmen and their families when they need it most,” said LTG(R) Raymond V. Mason, AER director. “And in return for your generosity, the Exchange gives you discounted savings on a future purchase.”
This is the third year that the Exchange has partnered with AER and AFAF to host Give and Get Back campaigns. Since the inception of the campaigns, Exchange shoppers have donated more than $755,000 to the relief funds.
