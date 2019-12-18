U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Patricia Conyers, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Band vocalist, sings a holiday song during a concert at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Dec. 12. The theme of the concert was Holiday Rock with TRADOC.
U.S. Army Staff Sgt. James Hosay, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Band guitarist, sings along during the TRADOC band holiday concert at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Dec. 12. The concert was a free annual event open to the public.
U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Timothy Kerr, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Band saxophonist, plays the saxophone during their holiday concert at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Dec. 12. The TRADOC Band has performed holiday concerts as a tradition for the past 89 years.
Students from the 128 Aviation Brigade students applaud during the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Band holiday concert at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Dec. 12. Across the Army there are more than 100 bands that perform to increase morale, recruiting efforts and promoting the Army’s mission.
U.S. Army Spc. John Watson, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Band bass guitarist, plays the bass during a holiday concert at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Dec. 12. The band serves as an outreach asset for the TRADOC by performing numerous concerts in support of local, regional and national events.
The U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Band performs during their holiday concert at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Dec. 12. The band performed traditional holiday songs with a Rock or modern twist.
Senior Airman Tristan Biese
Senior Airman Tristan Biese
Senior Airman Tristan Biese
Senior Airman Tristan Biese
Senior Airman Tristan Biese
The U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Band performs during their holiday concert at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Dec. 12. The band performed traditional holiday songs with a Rock or modern twist.
The U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Band performed during their holiday concert at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Dec. 12. The band performed traditional holiday songs with a Rock or modern twist.
