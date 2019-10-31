JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va.
Service members and their families attended the 10th annual Night at the Transportation Museum Halloween event and the Fall Fest at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. Children dressed in costumes trick-or-treated, toured the museum’s live exhibits, walked through a haunted hangar and a Chinook helicopter, played games and made crafts.
