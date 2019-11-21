A buzz of conversation fills the room, as people file in to take their seats. Amongst them, men and women wearing red jackets are scattered throughout the crowd, each ready to celebrate a new addition to their proud heritage. Both young and old gather to witness history in this small room in downtown Hampton, Virginia.
The man of the hour stands as he’s greeted by new faces and pulled in multiple directions to speak with members of the crowd. His white hair shows his age, but there is far more to his story than people knew before this day. He is, and has always been, part of an elite group of Airmen. By the end of the ceremony, he will be a certified Documented Original Tuskegee Airmen (DOTA), a title that very few individuals hold.
Many changes have been undertaken by the U.S. Air Force including several name changes from the U.S. Army Air Corps, to the U.S. Army Air Forces, and finally the U.S. Air Force. Along with these name changes, African-American aviators were integrated into flying programs. As was the policy of the time period, black aviators were segregated into all-black squadrons famously known as the Tuskegee Airmen.
For U.S. Army Air Forces Sgt. Thomas Newton, the journey to this moment started during World War II. Newton was assigned to the 99th Fighter Squadron, a combat division famous for its ability to score kills and escort bombing runs. Newton had the responsibility of ensuring parts were ordered to help aircraft fly, allowing his unit to accomplish its mission.
Newton would never have pursued this documentation if it weren’t for his son because it wasn’t about the accolades, but about his service. His son actually expressed the magnitude regarding his unit’s importance and why he should be honored in the first place.
At 91 years of age, it has taken a very long time to come to the realization, made by his son, that Newton is in fact a DOTA.
“I never pursued this until my son realized that I was in the 99th Fighter Squadron,” said Newton. “He told me that I should have the honor because I was considered a World War II veteran so he and his wife started all of the paperwork for me.”
According to retired U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Stevie Carmack, he could not let this opportunity pass his father by. The historical significance of his father’s service, coupled with the legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen, pushed him to pursue this recognition.
“I understand my father said he needed to do what he did for his country and he left it at that, which was honorable to me,” Carmack said. “But I also understand what he has done and what he was a part of and he should have recognition for that.”
In order to gain his father’s DOTA status, Carmack had to gather documents from his father’s time in service such as his discharge paperwork which helped to certify that he was in fact a member of the 99 FS and thus a Tuskegee Airman.
With the necessary paperwork in hand, he contacted Dr. Bill Burrell, president of the Tidewater Chapter of the Tuskegee Airmen, to help Newton become a certified DOTA.
Sometimes, a son very seldomly has the opportunity to express the pride he has in his father. However, with every statement Newton made and with moments of his service regaled by the audience, Carmack could proudly say ‘That’s my dad’, with a smile on his face. It was truly a family affair as Newton’s family members, all the way down to his grandchildren, attended this recognition ceremony.
“It’s a great honor for my dad and the family as well,” Carmack said. “I’m incredibly proud of him and it is well-deserved.”
As the ceremony proceeded, numerous people came up to the podium to offer Newton praise, challenge coins, medals, and awards. All of this paled in comparison to the coveted red jacket, worn by DOTAs as well as members of various Tuskegee Airmen chapters around the country.
This jacket signifies membership of this prestigious group and honors the tradition of the “Red Tails,” the nickname given to the Tuskegee Airmen.
As he slipped on the jacket, presented to him by Burrell and Dr. Harry Quinton, a fellow DOTA, a well-deserved smile showed upon Newton’s face. It was a very long time coming to reach this moment and having that red jacket showed everyone Newton was a part of the heritage of the Tuskegee Airmen.
According to Newton, many of the original members from the Tuskegee Airmen are gone, but their legacy will continue to live through him, his children and the numerous black aviators influenced by this trailblazing group.
“Those who are gone went through so much and contributed greatly to this country,” said Newton. “I would tell them that I am here to carry on any thoughts they may have had, I’m honored by what they have done and I am proud to be a part of history.”
Newton served during a time in our nation’s history that did not give African-Americans much to be proud of. However, with this red jacket, he will have his name, alongside other proud members of the Tuskegee Airmen legacy, forever etched in the minds of young men and women everywhere aiming to break down barriers and rewrite history for themselves.
